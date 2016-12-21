Controversy surrounds Kareena and Saif's newborn

MUMBAI: Dec. 20 was a happy day for parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who welcomed their first child on Tuesday. However, two hours after the infant was born, controversy broke out as Indian Twitterati fumed at the name chosen by the celebrity couple for their baby boy.

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was the name of the infant which the couple had decided to choose for their baby boy. The announcement was made in a joint statement soon after Kareena gave birth.

Taimur, the Mongol emperor who conquered Delhi, is not very popular among Indians, who accuse him of massacring millions in his quest to extend his empire to India. Taimur is also linked to the first Mongol emperor who established his rule in the sub-continent, Babar.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor came under fire from various Twitter users after the name of the boy was announced.

So far, the couple have not yet responded to the anger and fury they have encountered on Twitter. Kareena had hinted at a 'historic name' that the couple were contemplating, in an interview with actress Neha Dhupia, prior to Taimur's birth.

"Saif is a historian and would want a traditional old school name," Kareena had said

