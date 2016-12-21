Speeding truck kills two students in Lahore

LAHORE: A speeding truck hit a motorbike on Wednesday at Raiwand Road, killing two students.

According to police, three students of a private university were riding a motorbike at Raiwand Road when a truck hit them from the back and ran over them. Two of them, Shahnawaz and Sabir, died on the spot while the third passenger Rashid was critically injured.

The injured was transferred to the Jinnah Hospital. Among those killed, one student was from Sheikhupura, while the other was from Gujranwala.

Police arrested the driver following the incident.

