Karachi’s mayor complains of lack of authority

KARACHI: Waseem Akhtar the mayor of Pakistan’s largest city has complained of not having any authority.

Addressing a ceremony here, Akhtar said despite being elected he did not have the authority to work. “The entire nation knows; the people of Karachi know that we do not have the authority. Our hands are tied”.

Waseem Akhtar added that he had protested everywhere regarding the lack of power.

According to Waseem Akhtar, local governments were strong worldwide, yet this was not the case in Pakistan. “This is the only country where the local government is stripped of authority”.

