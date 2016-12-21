ATC removes terrorism charges against Fahad Malik’s killers

ISLAMABAD: A few days after news surfaced of Fahad Malik’s killers enjoying a luxurious lifestyle in Adiala jail, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) hearing the case has ordered removal of terrorism sections from the charges against the accused.

The accused in the murder of Fahad Malik, Raja Arshad and Nauman Khokar had appealed the ATC to remove the terrorism sections in the charges being framed against them.

The court approved the request and transferred the case to be heard by the sessions court.

Both accused Nauman Khokhar and Raja Arshad are to appear before the District and Sessions Court West for their next hearing.

