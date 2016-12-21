Muslim woman attacked in NYC coffee shop

As hate crimes in the US continue to exacerbate, especially after President-elect Donald Trump won the 2016 US elections, another Muslim woman became victim on Wednesday when a homeless man splashed piping hot coffee on her.

The store employee who witnessed the confrontation claimed hearing the word “terrorists” in the conversation between the group of women and attacker.

The incident took place at a Midtown coffee shop in New York City, where 34-year-old Nathan Gray – the assailant – had checked in for a cup of coffee after 2:30 PM local time. Gray made his way to sit close to a group of Muslim women, started chatting with them, and then called one of them a “terrorist,” the unnamed employee recounted.

Persistently bothering the women despite the fact that they ignored him in the start caused one of them to call Gray “stupid,” which made him lose his temper. In retaliation, he hurled his coffee at her, “swung his bag at her and it hit her in the face,” stated the employee.

Police sources reported as she ran outside in pain, Gray caught up to entangle her in a headlock, according to New York Daily News. Authorities responded by arresting Gray for assault under hate crime category, and mentioned that the 21-year-old woman denied medical care.

The homeless man, who is being labeled “emotionally disturbed” by certain US media outlets, had also made threats to kill the Muslim woman, police added.

