Operation in Karachi to continue, DG Rangers says

KARACHI: DG Rangers Sindh Major General Muhammad Saeed said that operation against militant wings, kidnappers, and extortionists will continue in Karachi and the rest of Sindh.

The new DG Rangers Sindh visited different sectors of the city on Wednesday where he met officers and personnel of the paramilitary force.

He appreciated the role of paramilitary in establishing peace in the city and the former DG Rangers Sindh Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar’s efforts, a spokesperson said.

The Karachi operation began in September 5, 2013 to purge the city of criminal elements.

