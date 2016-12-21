Facebook “livelier” with Live Audio – speak your heart out!

Social media juggernaut Facebook on Tuesday revealed Live Audio – a feature that adds to its “Facebook Live” portfolio of real-time video and Live 360. The Live tools benefit communities at large through one-to-many connectivity.

In a post on Facebook’s media page, product specialist Shirley Ip and software engineer Bhavana Radhakrishnan announced the new feature, built in response to feedback garnered from fans around the world asking for newer, better channels to go live through.

While Facebook publishers had found small tricks and tips to go live without video earlier – from Facebook Live API and still-image live stream – the social network in its attempt to provide added convenience for users moved to create a curated medium for this specific purpose.

The feature will also be an immense plus for people in areas with low internet connectivity. It is geared to compete with industry giants, such as iTunes and Spotify.

Boosting interactivity a step further, Live Audio aims to become a defining platform for book launch events, podcasts, live interviews, and travelogues, among other uses. Participants will be able to join a Live Audio through their newsfeed, and record their reactions and comments in real time.

Interestingly, Facebook operations head for EMEA region Nicola Mendelsohn opined at conference in London that the website “will be definitely mobile, it will be probably all video” in future, Quartz reported mid-2016. The executive added they have observed “a year-on-year decline of text.”

The user-centric company has also introduced video comments, in addition to GIFS, moving visuals, and reaction emoticons, according to popular media outlet Mashable.

Whereas Android users get a small edge at present with the option to listen to Live Audio even if they switch apps or lock their phones, Apple’s iOS loyalists will have to wait a tad bit longer as they operate this feature during surfing only.

Live Audio will go for a test run with selected partners soon, and will be available to a wider audience by early 2017.

