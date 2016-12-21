Plessis loses appeal against ball-tampering conviction

KARACHI: The independent judicial commission has rejected an appeal by the South African captain Faf du Plessis against the ICC’s decision which found du Plessis guilty of tampering with ball and, subsequently, fined him 100% of his match fees.

The decision was announced by the ICC on Wednesday, which confirmed that Faf du Plessis was appropriately charged by the ICC for changing the condition of ball.

Du Plessis was charged with changing the condition of the ball during the Hobart Test between South Africa and Australia last month, he was fined 100 per cent of his match fee, with three demerit points were added to his record.

The South African cricketer had challenged the ICC’s decision and the matter was taken to an independent judicial commission, the hearing was taken place on Monday which lasted for more than two hours.

Faf du Plessis was represented by legal counsel, and he himself joined via video link.

“The Chair of the ICC’s Code of Conduct Commission, The Hon Michael Beloff QC has dismissed Faf du Plessis’s appeal after the South African captain was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 42.3 during the fourth day’s play in the second Test against Australia in Hobart,” the ICC said in the statement.

“Having carefully considered the legal submissions made by the player and the ICC, Mr Beloff QC confirmed that du Plessis was guilty of breaching Article 2.2.9 and that the original sanction of 100 percent of his match fee was appropriate,” the statement added.

The ICC welcomed the decision, saying that it has given a clear message to the players against engaging themselves in any sort of unfair practice.

“We are pleased that both the Match Referee and Mr Beloff QC have agreed with our interpretation of the Laws and hope that this serves as a deterrent to all players not to engage in this sort of unfair practice in the future,” said ICC’s CEO David Richardson.

“It goes without saying that we will be reviewing the outcome to determine if any additional guidelines are needed to provide further clarity to the players and umpires around this type of offence. However we are satisfied that the Law is clear and is implemented consistently,” he added.

