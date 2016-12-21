Yadav's case proves Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan: Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday said the case of Kulbhushan Yadav, an on-duty Indian spy arrested from Balochistan earlier this year, substantiates Indian involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan.

"Pakistan will present dossiers carrying evidences of Indian involvement in subversive activities on its soil before the United Nations (UN) and to other world powers after completion of investigation from Kulbushan Yadav," Aziz said, while briefing a Senate committee on Wednesday.

He said investigation from Indian agent Kulbushan Yadav was underway and more evidences were being collected from him, besides regretting India;s aggressive posturing on the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry told the committee that a clear message had been sent to the Haqqani network and the Taliban that Islamabad doesn’t support any form of terrorisation in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry told the committee that Pakistan’s message is clear that it will not allow its soil to be used for any terror activities.

Speaking about situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), he said there are several UN resolutions on the Kashmir dispute and the international community should exert pressure on India to implement those resolutions.

The foreign secretary stated that 45 civilians embraced martyrdom as a result of unprovoked Indian firing along the LoC, adding that Pakistan has informed the UN in writing about these violations.

