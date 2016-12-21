Lt Gen Aamir Riaz inaugurates Pakistan Gate at Pak-Iran border

Related Stories Pakistan completes construction of 'Bab-e-Pakistan' gate at Torkham border

RAWALPINDI: Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz inaugurated Pakistan Gate at Taftan, Pak-Iran border on Wednesday, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

This inauguration marks the completion of the first phase of constructing of the border terminal at Taftan which commenced on July 16, the statement added.

“The construction comprises two Gates out of which the first gate is constructed right on the zero line while the other is a monumental gate constructed 200 meters inside Pakistan at a dominating ground, which is visible from the distance of two kilometres on both sides of the border”, ISPR said.

The facility is equipped with CCTV cameras and CNIC and related documents verification system of NADRA, Customs and FIA Immigration offices coupled with multi-layered security by Levies and Frontier Corps.

The second phase of the project will commence shortly which will include rest area for pilgrims going to Iran and back along with other travellers, as well as NLC yard for managing the commercial activities.

It is worth mentioning that this border crossing point is the oldest trade route to Iran and Europe and every year thousands of foreigners / locals travelling by road from Europe and Iran use this crossing point to enter and exit The Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the statement further added.

