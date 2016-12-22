Print Story
Pakistan
Former policeman taken into custody, authorities claim

KARACHI: A former policeman was taken into custody in the wee hours of Thursday, on suspicion of theft.

The ex-policeman, who is not yet identified by the law enforcement authorities, was nabbed by officials of F.B area police jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, in Tipu Sultan, a six-year-old died after falling in a water tanker at a wedding hall. A case has been registered against the owner and administration of the wedding hall.

Earlier, Sindh police arrested black sheep in the department after two officials were found involved in tipping off drug peddlers before security forces raided their hideouts.

In return, the accused police officials would receive bribes from drug peddlers.

Security forces conducted a raid at Pir Ilahi Bux colony early Monday morning and arrested two police officials, Zakir and Yousuf. The accused were handed over to the police. During interrogation, they confessed to their crime.

 

