Misbah becomes first Pakistani to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016

Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq has been awarded the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016, becoming the first Pakistan player to be bestowed with the accolade.

Misbah was adjudged the winner for “inspiring his side to play the game in its true spirit, at the same time lifting the Pakistan cricket team from number-four to number-one on the ICC Test Team Rankings. Remarkably, this was achieved without playing any Test matches in his home country,” an ICC media release stated.

Previous winners of the award have been MS Dhoni (2011), Daniel Vettori (2012), Mahela Jayawardena (2013), Katherine Brunt (2014) and Brendon McCullum (2015). New Zealand team won this award in 2004, 2009 and 2010, England in 2005 and 2006, and Sri Lanka in 2007 and 2008.

Inspirational words from Misbah-ul-Haq, winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016 #SpiritofCricket #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/duYsSQyz8U — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Commenting on the news, Misbah said: “I feel honoured and humbled to have won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. To lift the Test mace earlier this year and now this in the twilight of my career, is a message for every athlete that age is not a barrier as long as the sportsperson maintains highest fitness levels and continues to perform up to international standards.

“As a team, we have focused on playing within the rich traditions of the sport with a positive mindset and approach so that we can entertain the spectators and fans, and at the same time, challenge the oppositions. I am glad that this has been noticed and recognised by the game’s governing body,” the ICC statement quoted him as saying.

Winners of ICC Awards 2016

ICC Cricketer of the Year: Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC Test Cricketer of the Year: Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

ICC T20I Performance of the Year: Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies)

ICC Associate/Affiliate Cricketer of the Year: Mohammad Shahzad (Afghanistan)

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016: Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan)

ICC Umpire of the Year: Marais Erasmus

Congratulations to all of the winners in this year's #ICCAwards! pic.twitter.com/GXYExAc24c — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Here is the ICC Test Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/TjqFeMn4MY — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

Presenting the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5rH3XozNIj — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

