NAB has made biggest plea bargain in history, says spokesman

National Accountability Bureau spokesman, Nawazish Ali said the bureau should be praised for making the biggest plea bargain in history and returning the amount to the national exchequer.

The Executive Board of NAB in a surprise move on Wednesday accepted the plea bargain request of more than Rs2 billion of Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani and Sohail Majeed Shah, contractor and frontman of Khalid Lango, ex-adviser to CM Balochistan for Finance.

The NAB spokesman said the law allows plea bargain for the accused during seven months of interrogation. “This is the biggest plea bargain in NAB’s history,” Ali said.

NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali said that he did not know why some quarters were quoting the Rs40 billion corruption figure for Balochistan Finance Secretary Mushtaq Ahmad Raisani. “This figure was never quoted by NAB,” he said.

When asked to reveal the amount that Raisani had embezzled, the NAB spokesman did not give a satisfactory answer saying that the culprit will not be allowed to take loan from any government bank for a period of 10 years.

NAB’s move was criticized in several quarters. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in a tweet said that Mushtaq Raisani who had embezzled Rs40 billion was walking scot free returning only Rs2 billion to the public treasury. “[This] shows NAB is promoting corruption,” he said.

0



0





