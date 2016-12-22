Haseena Gul to be shifted to Islamabad for further treatment

Related Stories Haseena Gul still suffering from severe trauma: doctors

ISLAMABAD: Fourteen year-old Haseena Gul whose entire family was lost in the ill-fated crash of PK-661 has been suffering from severe psychological trauma. The young girl is to be shifted to Islamabad on Friday after doctors recommended she be taken to a bigger city where better medical facilities were available.

Doctors treating the teenager had stated that she could not be treated in Chitral and needed better medical care than was available.

According to family sources, Gul will be accompanied by her late father’s cousin and her paternal cousin. In Islamabad, Gul will be treated by the best psychiatrists available, sources added.

Haseena Gul lost six of her relatives including her parents in the ill-fated PIA ATR accident that claimed 47 lives.

