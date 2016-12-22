Pakistani awarded US International Medal of Arts

Pakistani Imran Qureshi will be awarded the US Department of State International Medal of Arts. Qureshi will join other artists being honoured at the biennial ceremony which will be held on January 12 in Washington DC.

Imran Qureshi is a Pakistani artist based in Lahore known for his for his beautifully crafted paintings which portray a delicate repetition of decorative motifs and figurative elements.

The International Medal of Arts is awarded to artists who demonstrate an enduring commitment to the Arts in Embassies mission of cultural diplomacy through the visual arts and international cultural exchange.

