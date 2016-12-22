Print Story
X

Pakistani awarded US International Medal of Arts

GNGEO NEWS

Amazing
Pakistani awarded US International Medal of Arts
Photo – Art Mag

Pakistani Imran Qureshi will be awarded the US Department of State International Medal of Arts. Qureshi will join other artists being honoured at the biennial ceremony which will be held on January 12 in Washington DC.

Imran Qureshi is a Pakistani artist based in Lahore known for his  for his beautifully crafted paintings which portray a delicate repetition of decorative motifs and figurative elements.

The International Medal of Arts is awarded to artists who demonstrate an enduring commitment to the Arts in Embassies mission of cultural diplomacy through the visual arts and international cultural exchange.

Pakistani awarded US International Medal of Arts was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan Artist, Imran Qureshi, Us International Medal Of Arts, Art, Pakistan News, Imran Qureshi. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistani awarded US International Medal of Arts" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/124636-Pakistani-awarded-US-International-Medal-of-Arts.

GEO TV NETWORK