Tortured student gets US visa for treatment in Ohio

KARACHI: Cadet College Larkana student Muhammad Ahmed who was tortured by his teacher leaving him paralysed has been issued a US visa along with his father for treatment at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The father and son have been issued a visa valid for 6 months.

According to the father Muhammad Rashid, the hospital has estimated cost of treatment to be close to $250,000.

The Sindh Health Minister Dr. Sikander Mahendro told Geo News that Rs50 million had been approved by the Chief Minister Sindh Sayed Murad Ali Shah for Ahmed’s treatment and the funds had already been released by the Accountant General of Sindh.

Earlier this month the Sindh chief minister met with the US Consul-General and personally handed over travel documents of the father and son, urging the Consul-General for early visa issuance for the 14-year-old.

Ahmed’s story came into the limelight after Geo News highlighted the incident, after which authorities sprung into action.

The assault took place in August this year. Ahmed’s father learned about the incident when he received a phone call from the station master at the Larkana Cadet College informing him that his son was suffering from fits.

When Ahmed’s father arrived at the college he found his son covered in bruises on his face, chest, back and lower limbs.

It was only when Ahmed was brought to Karachi for treatment that doctors confirmed his condition was the result of an assault.

