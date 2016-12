ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad Thursday ordered confiscation of former president Pervez Musharraf's property in Abdul Rasheed Ghazi murder case.

Officials, at the hearing, submitted a report in the court that the property of former president has been impounded, which the court rejected in its remarks.

Seeking complete details of property, the court ordered concerned authorities to confiscate it and submit a report in this regard.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till January 21.

