Asif Ali Zardari returns to Pakistan after 18 months

KARACHI: Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has returned to Pakistan after his plane landed in the provincial capital of Sindh at approximately 3:10 PM.

The former president’s flight arrived at the old terminal where he addressed party workers gathered to welcome him back.

'Will not allow democracy to be derailed'

The former president said the crowd reminded him of the day he was sent to Lahore by Bibi (Benazir Bhutto). “I feel Bibi is with us today, Shaheed Zulfiqar Bhutto is with us”.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistanis were depressed and there was a sense of hopelessness in the country. “I am not giving such a message”.

Speaking on Kashmir, Asif Ali Zardari said there are issues on the borders, adding that Kashmir will definitely become part of Pakistan. “Our flag in Kashmir is a symbol of hope in front of such a huge Indian army."

Zardari also emphasised the importance of democracy, stating it did not matter who was in power as there will come a day when the public’s voice will lead the country.

Commenting on the youth, the former president stressed the importance of social media.

On the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Zardari said this was geared towards our children stating now was the time for Pakistan and the East to prosper.

According to Zardari, despite conspiracies and issues being created, they remained strong. The former president said that democracy would not be allowed to be derailed.

In the end of his address, the former president said he would talk more on December 27.

PPP leaders greet Zardari

Senior PPP leaders including Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khursheed Shah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were present at the old terminal and met the former president at the VIP lounge.

PPP Patron in Chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also arrived in Karachi and was travelling on a different flight from his father.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted pictures of his father at the airport and also of his departure from the Dubai residence.

Prior to Zardari's arrival in Pakistan, raids were carried out by Rangers at the offices of a close associate.

Read: Rangers raid offices of Zardari’s close aide

Zardari had been living in Dubai since June 2015.

Meanwhile, the former president’s party is of the opinion that Zardari’s return to Pakistan would revive PPP’s politics and give it a new direction. PPP leaders think Zardari’s expertise lies in maintaining bilateral ties and reconciliation. Party leaders say the return of the former president would revive the politics of opposition.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said he was glad that Asif Ali Zardari was returning to the country. He was speaking to journalists during his visit to Bosnia. "I am actually very happy that Zardari is returning to Pakistan," he said, adding that the former president would keep "his party’s control in his hands".

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto went as far as to claim during his address at a Foundation Day rally in Lahore that Zardari would become Pakistan's president again.

On Nov 20, former president Zardari stated that he had not been in exile and would be back in Pakistan in a few weeks. He was speaking to Hamid Mir in Geo News show ‘Capital Talk’ and responded to the host’s question about his entry back into Pakistan.

Preparations complete

Preparations by the PPP to welcome Zardari in Pakistan were completed earlier today. A special bomb-proof truck was brought to the Old Terminal, where the former president delivered his address upon arrival.

DIG Traffic Asif Aijaz Sheikh said no roads would be closed for the rally, adding that Shahrah-e-Faisal would also remain open.

Traffic would be halted only during the VIP movement, he said. The road leading from Terminal 1 to Star Gate would be closed for traffic in light of the PPP rally; only people attending the rally and journalists would be allowed to go to the area designated for the rally, he added.

0



0





