Man kidnaps his own son to receive ransom from father

KHANEWAL: A man kidnapped his own son in Khanewal and received ransom from his father against child's release, police said Thursday.

Abdul Majid, a resident of Kabirwala in district Khanewal, kidnapped his five-year-old son, Saim Ali. The suspect, who kidnapped the child with the help of his friends, received Rs150,000 in ransom from his father.

When investigated, police found father of the kidnapped child as culprit.

Majid also confessed to his crime, after which the amount paid in ransom was returned to his father.

He said that he did so after his father refused to give him money to pay off his debts.

0



0





