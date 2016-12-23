Four killed as bus collides with truck in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: A passenger bus collided with a truck in Shikarpur on Thursday night, killing at least four people and injuring 15 others, local police said.

According to police officials, the injured have been taken to Civil Hospital Shikarpur for medical treatment. However, few passengers are still trapped inside the bus.

An emergency has also been imposed in the hospital and fire brigades have also been called from the entire district.

Road accidents are reported to be not uncommon in Pakistan, which has one of the world's worst records for such accidents.

Reckless driving, poor roads and badly maintained vehicles are thought to be blamed for major fatal traffic accidents in the country.

0



0





