PSP to hold rally in Hyderabad today

Pakistan

HYDERABAD: Paksarzameen Party (PSP) is set to hold a rally at the historic Pakka Qila Ground on Friday (today).

For the last 30 years the constituency has been a stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement. No one except its founder could think of holding a rally here, locals said.

The Hyderabad city and Latifabad is thronged with the national flag and posters of PSP leaders.

PSP leader Anees Qaimkhani said that this particular rally will be one of the largest public gatherings the city has witnessed.

Meanwhile workers of the party are enthusiastic about the rally. “This rally proves that change is coming. The Mohair community will unify again,” said a young worker.                         

