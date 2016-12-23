Details released of Rangers raid on offices of Zardari's close aide

Related Stories Asif Ali Zardari returns to Pakistan after 18 months

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday afternoon released information regarding raids conducted at offices located on I.I. Chundrigar road and near the hockey stadium. The offices are said to belong to a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the statement issued by the Rangers PRO, the raids were conducted on verified reports regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition and involvement of accused in facilitating extremist elements.

The Rangers release also lists details of the arms seized during the raids which include 17 AK47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition.

Important documents were also seized during the raids. After verification of the weapons and ammunition seized, action would be taken against the facilitators and the owners of the property from where the cache was seized, the Rangers statement concluded.

Geo News reported citing Rangers sources, that the offices belong to a company owned by Anwer Majeed who is a close associate of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The raids coincided with Zardari's return home after living 18 months in Dubai.

Four people were taken into custody during the raid at the I.I. Chundrigar office, while the admin manager from the office near Hockey Stadium was detained.

Rangers sources further said that the individuals taken into custody have been shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas said that the timing of the raids was critical. “It is a message that the Karachi Operation will continue without any hiccups,” he said, adding that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah did not have any knowledge of the raid.

Mazhar Abbas said that Rangers had seized records from the offices, which may have details of transfer posting of officials or properties.

Senior journalist and host of program 'Capital Talk', Hamid Mir said that senior party leaders of the PPP were not in favour of Asif Ali Zardari’s return.

“They feared a case will be filed against him. When Zardari did not listen to them, they asked Bilawal to convince him. Otherwise Zardari wanted to return before General (Retd) Raheel Sharif resigned,” said Hamid Mir.

The senior journalist added that Zardari had by now come to know of the raids.

Pakistan People's Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returned Karachi on Friday after a staying in Dubai for 18 months.

