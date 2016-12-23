PIA board meeting discusses aircraft sold 'for peanuts' to German museum

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) held a board meeting to discuss the case of Airbus 310 aircraft which was sold to a museum in Germany for only Rs5 million. Independent estimates suggest that even a plane wreck of this aircraft would cost over Rs8 million.

During the board meeting held on Friday it was decided that discrepancies in the sale of aircraft will be investigated.

The meeting was briefed that even though the aircraft had been handed over to the German museum but PIA had not received any payment.

It was also discussed that the aircraft was sold for peanuts.

After Geo News aired a story about sale of this aircraft to Germany, the issue was first raised in the senate and then in the PIA board meeting.

A board member on condition of anonymity told Geo News that one such aircraft was given to an Israeli firm to shoot a film, without taking permission from the government. Sources added that film crew did not pay PIA for use of the aircraft.

Sources added the aircraft was used in the Israeli film and sold to a German museum on the orders of its German CEO Bernd Hildenbrand.

However, PIA officials claimed that without naming who was responsible for selling the aircraft this meeting was just a move to ward off pressure momentarily.

