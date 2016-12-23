Domestic cricket teams shocked as officials send D/L chart on WhatsApp

KARACHI: Two top departments playing the national One Day tournament were left shocking on Friday when they were told to check message on mobile to follow D/L chart while the match was still underway.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Geo.tv that players of WAPDA and UBL teams were told by match officials to check the screenshot of D/L chart sent to their officials via WhatsApp.

The decision left WAPDA team furious as they were chasing the target against UBL at National Stadium, and due to fading light, the D/L method was becoming important for them.

A WAPDA player, on condition of anonymity, told this correspondent that it was shocking that official D/L sheets were not provided to the team.

“It was important for us to check DL method, how can we follow something sent on a communication device while the match was still underway,” he questioned.

According to rules, communication devices are not allowed inside the dressing room.

Sources say that the reason given to the teams for not providing them official DL sheet was “non-availability of printers and photocopy machines.”

In another incident highlighting official negligence during the same game, an injured player of UBL was taken off the field after being injured on shoulders of his teammates as there was no stretcher available.

0



0





