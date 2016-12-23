Shahryar congratulates Misbah for winning prestigious ICC award

Related Stories Misbah becomes first Pakistani to win ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016

KARACHI: Chairman PCB Shahryar Khan has congratulated Pakistan’s test captain Misbahul Haq for winning the ICC spirit of the Cricket Award.

In a statement issued to media on Friday, Shahryar Khan termed that the award represents the sportsmanship.

“I attached great importance to this award as it represents sportsmanship and conduct of the highest award,” said Shahryar Khan in his message to Misbah.

“You and your team have been true ambassadors of Pakistan and you can justifiably regard the award as another feather in your cap,” said the PCB chairman.

Misbah on Thursday became the first ever Pakistani to win the ICC spirit of Cricket award. He joined the league of MS Dhoni, Daniel Vettori, Mahela Jayawerdene and Brendon McCullum.

“Misbah was adjudged the winner for inspiring his side to play the game in its true spirit, at the same time lifting the Pakistan cricket team from number-four to number-one on Test Team Rankings,” the ICC had said about Misbah.

“Remarkably, this was achieved without playing any Test matches in his home country,” the ICC statement said.

0



0





