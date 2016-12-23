China concerned over Trump’s statement to strengthen nuclear capability

BEIJING: China on Friday showed concern over US President-elect Donald Trump statement to greatly strengthen America's nuclear capability.

"We are concerned. I reemphasise China's position on disarmament. We stand for and advocate full prohibition and destruction of nuclear weapons. The country with (the) largest nuclear arsenal should take special and prior responsibility in nuclear disarmament," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters.

"China stands and advocates the full prohibition and destruction of the nuclear weapons," Hua said.

She was reacting to Trump's tweet yesterday in which he said "the United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes", without explaining what he meant.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Asked whether Trump's remarks would spark nuclear arms race between the US, Russia and China, she said the country with largest nuclear arsenal should take on special responsibility for nuclear disarmament and take lead in dramatically reducing the nuclear arsenal to create conditions for it.

With more than 7,000 warheads, the US currently has the largest stockpiles of nuclear weapons, followed by Russia, the UK, France and China.

