Chinese media suggests India to join CPEC to ease tensions with Pakistan

KARACHI/BEIJING: India should accept olive branch extended by Pakistan and join multi-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said a China's state-run daily in an article on Friday.

"Surprise aside, New Delhi should consider accepting the olive branch Pakistan has extended in a bid to participate in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor," the article published in Global Times read.

It referred to Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Amir Riaz's statement in which he had said if India shuns enmity with Pakistan, then it may also join the CPEC like Iran, Afghanistan and other states, and reap its fruits.

"The best way to reduce hostilities is by establishing economic cooperation based on mutual benefits to put aside what cannot be reached by a consensus," it said.

The article further said there was a possibility that the open attitude toward India joining the CPEC might quickly be overwhelmed by opposition voices from Pakistan if New Delhi did not respond in a timely manner to the general's overture.

India could boost its exports and slash its trade deficit with China via new trade routes that would be opened up by the CPEC, it added.

