Recorded Time — a four-artist open studio by Koel

KARACHI: Fresh, exciting and engaging, unlike the setting of a typical gallery show, latest endeavour by Koel offers an intimate view into the life of the working artist. The month long project features Ayessha Quraishi, Sarah Hashmi, Sara Pagganwala and Yasser Vayani.

The gallery space divided into four functioning studios provides a very personal individualised experience of the creative process which is unique to each artist.

Speaking about it curator Sadia Salim says this project, by bringing the process to the gallery, provides a rare opportunity to see where and how ideas are conceived and developed. The interactive nature of the setting makes it a challenge for the four artists with disparate practices, adds the curator who is also a ceramist of great repute.

According to Salim after working in relative privacy and isolation for most of their career the four embracing the challenge will be sharing their respective process with each other as well as the visiting audience for nearly a month.

The open studio project connecting collectors with artists for engaging dialogue is titled ‘Recorded Time’. It is to continue until January 12th.

