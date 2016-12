Related Stories Salman Khan To Launch A Chain Of Theatres

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan beats his contemporary Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 Forbes list for rich Indian celebrities.



Salman Khan has gained the title of Bollywood’s Sultan as he once again proved his star power and popularity by becoming the richest Indian celebrity of 2016.

Salman Khan topped the list by generating an impressive Rs 270.33 crores.

The ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan ranks at no.2 while Indian test cricket team captain Virat Kholi holds the third spot.

0



0