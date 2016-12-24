Twitter reacts following Zardari's praise for social media

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan on Friday, after putting an end to his 18-month stay in Dubai.



While addressing the crowd, which was present at Karachi’s old terminal to welcome him, he said that social media is a key factor in Pakistani politics these days and emphasized on how social media is playing the role of a watchdog.

Since Zardari mentioned social media, social media had to return the favour of mentioning him.



This is how the former president was welcomed on twitter:

The new Asif Ali Zardari song is pretty catchy tho#SilverLining — Khan Sahib (@Khanabadosh_) December 23, 2016

Seeing people still support PPP made me realize that bhtt he dheet awaam hai. #WelcomeAsifAliZardari — Ahmad J (@ahmadjm73) December 24, 2016

Asif Zardari will save Pakistan, like he saved Sindh. Sindh will be super power Inshallah. — Hammond Ansari (@Hammad_Ansari) December 23, 2016

#WelcomeAsifAliZardari

ASIF ZARDARI should npw realise the sensitivity of the situation and should play a pivotal role in national harmony — Naqeeb Hussain (@NaqeebHussain8) December 24, 2016

