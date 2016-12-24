Print Story
Twitter reacts following Zardari's praise for social media

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan on Friday, after putting an end to his 18-month stay in Dubai.

While addressing the crowd, which was present at Karachi’s old terminal to welcome him, he said that social media is a key factor in Pakistani politics these days and emphasized on how social media is playing the role of a watchdog.

Since Zardari mentioned social media, social media had to return the favour of mentioning him.

This is how the former president was welcomed on twitter:

 

