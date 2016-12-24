PIA flight from Tokyo delayed by over 24 hours

TOKYO: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-853 on Saturday was delayed by over 24 hours.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 2 pm for Karachi but it was delayed due to technical problems, airport sources said.

The flight was supposed to bring 210 passengers to Islamabad and Karachi, airport sources said.

Earlier this week, a PIA flight from Faisalabad to Jeedah left behind luggage of all 130 passengers behind.

On December 8, a PIA PK-661 flight crashed near Havelian killing all passengers on board.

