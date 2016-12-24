PM directs no loadshedding on Christmas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday directed Ministry of Water & Power to ensure no loadshedding on the eve of Christmas.

"The prime minister directed the ministry to ensure that there is zero loadshedding across the country from tonight till tomorrow, in view of the Christmas celebrations," a statement from the PM House said.

Christians make up one of the two largest (non-Muslim) religious minorities in Pakistan, along with Hindus. The total number of Christians in Pakistan was estimated at 2.5 million in 2005, making roughly 1.6% of the population.

However, their population is believed to have increased significantly in past 11 years.

