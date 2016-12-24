Man shot dead in clash between two groups in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: A 23-year-old man was killed in firing following a clash between two groups in Kohistan on Saturday, prompting locals to temporarily shut down the Karakoram Highway in protest.

The Karakoram Highway was reopened for traffic about 11 hours later as protestors ended their demonstration upon registration of an FIR at the Dasu police station. Police officials said three men have been arrested on reports by eyewitnesses.

The initial incident took place around 9AM in Kameela area as two groups clashed when an ambulance reportedly hit the vehicle of a local resident. Shots were fired from one side, killing a man named Umar Farooq on the spot.

Local residents blocked the Karakorram Highway in protest over the killing, leading to long queues of vehicles travelling from Gilgit-Baltistan towards Rawalpindi on the highway.

The highway was reopened for traffic later this evening.

