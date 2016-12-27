Deadline to meet PPP demands ends

The deadline for the government to meet four demands put forward by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ended.

During his address on the October 17 Karsaz rally in Karachi, Bilawal had made the following four demands from the government:

Parliamentary committee on national security should be formed PPP’s Panama bill should be passed Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC should be implemented A foreign minister should be appointed immediately

Bilawal had stressed that if the four demands were not met he would announce a long march on December 27 which marks the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking to the media, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the deadline set for the government had expired and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was expected to make an important announcement during the rally.

Prior to the start of the rally, the PPP Central Executive Committee will meet to decide the future course of action. Former president Asif Ali Zardari who arrived in Pakistan last week will address the rally and has promised to make an important announcement.

Government reviewing demands

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said the four demands of the PPP are being reviewed by the government.

Chaudhry appeared in Geo Pakistan on Tuesday morning stating that the criticism of the government should be constructive.

Taking aim at the opposition, Chaudhry said the PPP would lose its hold on the Sindh province.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari failed to bring any change in Sindh,” Chaudhry said.

