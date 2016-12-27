PM meets Maulana Fazl, Ch Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday held separate meetings with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar.

The interior minister briefed the prime minister over internal security matters of the country—his visit to Torkham and the situation in Karachi.

The minister said that for border management and internal security Civil Armed Forces wings are being established. Over Rs70 billion are being spent for the creation of the Civil Armed Forces wing. Nisar said locals will be inducted in the Civil Armed Forces wing on priority basis.

He added that both sides were making efforts for efficient management at the Pak-Afghan border.

