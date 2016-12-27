Salman’s Sultan thrashed by Amir’s Dangal at box office

Dangal – Aamir Khan’s latest project that narrates the real-life story of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who coaches his daughters to become top-notch grapplers globally – has surpassed the Rs. 1-billion mark in box office by the end of its third day, as gross revenue numbers were revealed on Tuesday.

This scores a victory for Aamir Khan in the Bollywood fighting ring, as Dangal overtook peer Salman Khan’s flick Sultan, which also tells a similar story, but is different in the sense that the latter’s character desires making a comeback via mixed martial arts.

Aamir Khan, a talented actor who strives to improve his game in each upcoming picture, has four prior movies – Dhoom 3, PK, 3 Idiots, and Ghajini – that topped Rs. 1 billion to his name. Dangal, his most-recent one, bagged Rs. 297.8 million and Rs. 348.2 million on its first and second days, respectively.

Fetching Rs. 423.5 million on the third day bumped up Dangal’s total to Rs. 1.07 billion, allowing it to secure a place on Aamir Khan’s crown of movies garnering over Rs. 1 billion in sales. This reflects a beat of Rs. 14.2 million against what Salman Khan’s Sultan managed in its opening three days.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Babita Sanya Malhotra played the roles of Phogat’s daughters Geeta and Babita, respectively.

