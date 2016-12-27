Print Story
ECP hears disqualification reference for Imran, Talal granted more time to submit evidence

Pakistan
ECP hears disqualification reference for Imran, Talal granted more time to submit evidence

ISLAMABAD: A four-member bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Raza Khan resumed hearing of a disqualification reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Talal Chaudhry’s lawyer Akram Sheikh said that Imran Khan had not declared Niazi Services, his offshore company in his tax returns.

He requested that cases of Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen be combined together, to which the EC replied that Sheikh was just complicating things. The EC added that both parties were just interested in doing politics and that a reference and a petition cannot be heard jointly.

Sheikh asked the ECP time to submit additional evidence, which he was granted.

A lawyer representing PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said that the Election Commission of Pakistan could only give its judgement on issues pointed out in the reference which include only land of Bani Gala. He said that the issue of offshore company was being raised for no reason.

The hearing was adjourned till January 10.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, PTI spokesperson Naeem-ul-Haque said that the government was adopting delaying tactics. “Two weeks ago the ECP had said that it will announce its verdict very soon, but now the government is just complicating things,” he said.

He said that PTI had come prepared but Akram Sheikh did not submit evidence today.

