Bilawal announces political long march to make govt meet demands

LARKANA: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday announced to lead a political long march in order to get his four demands met by the government.

Taking the stage after his father Asif Ali Zardari in Garhi Khuda Baksh, he said a few people never die, rather their ideology and achievements live on.

“The same way Zulfikar Ali Bhutto continues to live on in history and in the hearts of people,” he said, adding while a few people despite being alive are dead indeed.

“A few people taunt us for being connected with the past, I ask them, have the issues resolved for which the PPP was formed?”

“ZA Bhutto gave the hand of Benazir Bhutto in the hand of poor people of the country and advised her to never leave them, assuring they would also never desert her,” he said. “Benazir Bhutto then went to fight Zia, while later she fought with his remnants.”

The PPP chairman said even today there is monarchy in the state, innocent citizens and personnel of the armed forces are dying at the hands of terrorists, contending that the vision of former PM Benazir Bhutto was needed today more than the past.

Taking exception to the interior minister, he said the Quetta carnage report by the Supreme Court reaffirmed what he had said, claiming that he met with representatives of banned outfits.

He also alleged the prime minister of keeping terrorists’ facilitators in his cabinet.

“I asked you to bring a permanent foreign minister, who could represent Pakistan adequately, but you did not listen,” Bilawal said, adding you want me to stay silent on every wrong act you commit.

“No, I will fight for the prestige of the country, for justice, for the rights of the people, for I inherit the legacy of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto,” he said.

Addressing the people, he said, “If you stand by me, I will fight for your rights.”

In a direct reference to PM Nawaz Sharif, the PPP chairman asked him to be prepared for another fight, for he is coming.

He said that he is gearing up for a political long march to make the government accept his four demands.

Bilawal said he will tour the whole of Pakistan for this purpose.

The PPP chairman during his address at Karsaz on October 17, had laid four demands before the government:

1. Parliamentary committee on national security be formed

2. PPP’s Panama bill be passed

3. Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC be implemented

4. A foreign minister be appointed immediately

