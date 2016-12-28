Gul believes he is still one of the best

Related Stories Umar Gul raring to have a go at England

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fast bowler Umar Gul has regained his fitness and resumed bowling, the 32-year- old right-arm bowler is now looking forward to win back spot in the national team.

Gul last played for Pakistan during national team’s tour to UK in summer, but unimpressive performance there made selectors think for other options, Umar regrets missing that opportunity but aims for impressing selectors, once again, with his performance.

Although, he couldn’t participate in much of the on-going season as he was forced to miss most of Quaid e Azam Trophy and national one-day cup matches due to fitness issues.

But, he has now regained the fitness and bowling with full strength.

“I regret that I couldn’t play much of this season due to fitness issues and doctors had advised me to rest for around a month,” Umar said while talking to geo.tv in Karachi.

“Most of the times, my fitness kept me out of action, hardly there was any incident when I was dropped on basis of my performance,” he added.

Umar was part of Pakistan’s ODI squad that toured England in summer, where he played three ODIs but couldn’t impress selectors and team management.

After bowling figures of 1/46, 1/39 and 1/77 against England, Umar was dropped from the team. He agrees that his performance in England wasn’t upto the mark.

“I was picked on basis of my performance and form, and I agree that I could not perform according to the expectations of selectors and fans, but I was making a comeback to ODI squad after a long time,” he said.

“I am not making any excuses for my inability to perform there, but I think if a proper run was provided, then I would he regained my rhythm there,” said Umar 179 and 163 wickets for Pakistan in 130 ODIs and 47 Tests respectively.

Umar is now eyeing a comeback in national team, saying that he’ll prove his form and fitness to the selectors during the domestic tournaments with a hope that his credentials will not be overlooked.

He also felt that for any bowler or batsman, making a comeback is never easy and in order to allow one regain complete rhythm in international Cricket, team management should provide player a proper run.

“This should be for everyone, be it a batsman or a bowler,” he said.

“I made a comeback before Asia Cup, but I was dropped after just two T20Is, then I made a comeback earlier this year in England tour, this was my ODI comeback after 18 months, and I was dropped only after three ODIs,” he rued.

However, Umar still feels that he is still among best bowlers in country and nowhere less than the players who are already playing in the squad.

“I think my caliber is still the same,” he said.

“My game hasn’t declined, form is just a temporary thing and I believe that I can still contribute my part in making Pakistan win matches in future,” Umar said.

0



0





