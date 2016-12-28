UK treatment of forced marriage victim sparks criticism

ISLAMABAD: A British teenager forced to marry a man in Pakistan by her family is now being asked by the UK government to pay for her repatriation.

The 19-year-old, who wants to stay anonymous for security reasons, was just 16 when she married, according to Shaista Gohir OBE, the chairperson of the Muslim Women’s Network charity, which has been helping her.

She said “he (husband) was a very violent man who kept weapons in their home,” Ms Gohir told The Independent.

The treatment of her case by the British government has prompted criticism by campaigners.

Her case was highlighted two years ago, when she fooled her husband into thinking that she needed to go to the British embassy in Islamabad to sign some documents. Her husband waited outside with a gun. But the girl mustered courage to explain her situation to the embassy staff.

The embassy arranged for her transfer back to the UK. Before she could fly back to Britain she was required to sign a loan agreement and surrender her passport to them, Ms Gohir said.

She was later issued for a bill for £814 – the cost of her repatriation – and told the passport will not be returned until the money is repaid.

The girl has now returned to the UK, but is living in a separate city as she fears she will face 'honour-based violence' if she returns to her family.

In the absence of documents-- her passport at the embassy and her birth certificate which is with her parents--- she is unable to get a job or a driver's license.

“She’s stuck,” Ms Gohir said. “We’ve written a letter to try and find out how much interest she is paying and other details of the case.”

She added: “I can’t understand why they can’t send the bill to her family. After all, they were the people who put her in that position in the first place.”

Demanding the payment was not only morally wrong, but would likely force victims to go back to their families, she added. The system requiring victims to cover the costs of their repatriation or borrow money from the Foreign Office remains in place, despite legislation criminalising forced marriage being pushed through by Theresa May during her time as home secretary.

Responding to a letter from the teenager’s MP, Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood said: “The FCO understand the risk that forced marriage victims face, and the difficulties that they may encounter upon their return to the UK. The forced marriage unit works closely with services in the UK to support victims following their repatriation. “We are not, however, funded to provide financial assistance to British nationals overseas, and cannot therefore pay for repatriations. We keep our assistance provision under constant review.”

He added that the system of loan agreements was used because forced marriage victims often could not turn to their parents for financial assistance.

“We believe they would therefore not consent to sign a loan agreement for return to the UK. Moreover, in a number of forced marriage cases the parents do not know about the repatriation. Alerting the parents to the repatriation by asking them to pay for it could put the victim at further risk.” But the Bradford West MP, Naz Shah, who was herself forced into marriage, described the Foreign Office’s policy as “morally and ethically wrong”.

“These are vulnerable victims of domestic violence – because domestic violence isn’t just about physical violence – so you are doubly punishing somebody,” she told The Guardian. An FCO spokeswoman said: “The UK is a world leader in the fight to stamp out the brutal practice of forced marriage, with our dedicated forced marriage unit leading efforts to combat it both at home and abroad.” Forcing someone into marriage in England and Wales carries a maximum seven-year jail sentence under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

— Also published in The News

