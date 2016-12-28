Carrie Fisher’s dog tweets bittersweet farewell to his ‘Mommy’

Seen almost everywhere with the iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Gary Fisher – a French bulldog – bade a heartbreaking goodbye to her on Twitter.

Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you @carrieffisher — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 27, 2016

With his service dog status, Gary had accompanied Fisher for almost four years, serving to help her cope with her bipolar disorder.

Of the millions of farewells pouring in for the fan-adored artist as admirers took to social media to lament her death, Gary’s was the one that hit hardest. He labeled his message as the “saddest tweets to tweet,” disclosing that Fisher “is gone,” and he will always love her.

No one knows who runs Gary's account, but it links back to Carrie's website.

Gary and Fisher enjoyed an amazing and inspiring time together. They were seen side-by-side at book signing events, award ceremonies, as well as behind the scenes on sets. After she was admitted to the intensive care unit, he mentioned a longing Christmas wish on his Twitter account.

All I want for Christmas is mommy' lap. Oh a big dog bone covered with bacon. — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 24, 2016

The adorable dark-coloured dog aided Fisher by offering emotional assistance and being a constant in her life. In an interview to Herald last year, where the icon discussed her mental illness, she spoke of her pet fondly. “Gary is mental also. My mother says Gary is a hooligan. Gary is like my heart. Gary is very devoted to me and that calms me down. He’s anxious when he’s away from me,” she commented lovingly.

Last day on the set of #Catastrophe #garyworkswithhismom #garyfisher #garyloveshismom #garyinlondon2016 A photo posted by Gary Fisher (@garyfisher) on Dec 15, 2016 at 5:46am PST

The French bulldog even has his own presence on social media, including an Instagram account boasting nearly 75,000 followers. Just a week ago, the two were seen napping together on the set of Catastrophe in an Instagram update.

Carrie Fisher had experienced a heart attack aboard an airplane from London to Los Angeles last week. While her mother Debbie Reynolds’ tweet on December 26 stated that the actress was in stable condition, with updates to follow, Fisher succumbed to death a day later, in the morning.

I was always by your side but best of all you were always by mine. #RIPCarrie pic.twitter.com/QgeOYdmmH2 — Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 28, 2016

It is obvious that Gary will be taken care of in a good manner – and that’s most probably because Fisher must’ve made sure of it – fans stand with him, as the world mourns the loss of a figure many looked up to.

