PTI worker succumbs to gunshot wound

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Fazal Zai who was injured in a firing incident succumbed to his wounds on Wednesday.

Unknown men opened fire at Zai at Nursery area of Shahrah-e-Faisal in the wee hours of Monday.

According to PTI officials, Fazal Zai was shot three times out of which one bullet went through his head.

PTI Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh went to Tipu Sultan Police Station to lodge FIR

He also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is a peace loving political party and yet their workers were being targeted.

Clauses of murder and terrorism have been included in the FIR.

