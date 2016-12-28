I was in Karachi when Qandeel Baloch was murdered, brother tells police

MUZAFARRABAD: Slain social media star Qandeel Baloch’s brother appeared in the Muzaffarabad Police station on Wednesday and recorded his statement.

He said he is not involved in Qandeel’s murder. “I was in Karachi on duty when the murder took place,” her brother Aslam Shaheen said.

Police said Aslam Shaheen had been granted interim bail before appearing in the police station.

Earlier this month, a court charged Waseem, another brother of Qandeel Baloch with her murder.

Model Qandeel Baloch, who shot to fame for her provocative selfies that polarised Pakistan, was strangled in July allegedly by her brother Muhammad Waseem. He said she had brought shame on the family and confessed to the crime in a press conference arranged by the police.

The model was demeaned by her detractors, but fans praised her for daring to challenge social norms by appearing in suggestive videos.

