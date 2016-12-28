Chairman NAB comes out in favour of plea bargain law

Related Stories Raisani, Majeed to return Rs2bn in NAB plea bargain

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman on Wednesday came out in support of the plea bargain law, which allows an individual to pay back the amount they have embezzled to the public kitty and the case closes against them.

Chairman NAB was addressing media in the capital, where he said that plea bargain helps in investigation.

He said plea bargain and voluntary return are means of going ahead in investigation process.

Zaman said that the news of swindling of Rs40 billion in Balochistan corruption scam is baseless. Chairman NAB said there is collective embezzlement of 2.2 billion rupees in the corruption case.

He revealed that the total budget for development in the province was six billion rupees; although, cash and properties worth Rs 3.2bn were recovered from those involved in the corruption scandal.

Total embezzlement was of Rs 2.2 billion carried out in the scandal, involving former secretary finance Mushtaq Raisani and front man Sohail Majeed Shah, he said.

A reference against main suspect Khalid Langov is also in progress, said Chairman NAB.

He further said that the case in NAB against Raisani has not ended yet, adding that ex-secretary finance and Sohail Majeed Shah will give statement against Langov in the case.

The NAB Chairman said that in Balochistan corruption case, negative propaganda against the institution is disappointing. “Only those are unhappy with NAB against whom it takes action,” he added.

Raisani was apprehended in May, this year, during a raid on offices of the finance department at Quetta Civil Secretariat, after over Rs650 million in cash including local and foreign currency and gold jewellery weighing several kilograms was recovered from his residence.

