Famous Dubai gold market faces impact of India’s demonetisation

A famous gold market in Dubai was witnessing almost no visitors from India due to demonetization, The Financial Express reported.

The report said that for the single-store operators in the market, the demonetization hit has been extremely severe.

“What you are seeing here is a complete mirror image of the crash in gold sales within India since November 8, when demonetization was announced,” said Cyriac Varghese, General Manager of Sky Jewellery.

“Outside of the Gold Souq, shops in areas such as Bur Dubai too have been recording less of Indian visitor buying interest,” Varghese was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

In a good year, rupee-led transactions in the market would have accounted for close to 15-20 per cent of sales, and more when gold prices take a dip (as it did last week), the report said.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi unleashed chaos with his shock move to withdraw high-denomination 500 ($7.50) and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, in an effort to tackle widespread corruption and tax evasion.

The decision triggered a cash crisis, with long queues materialising outside banks across the country as people tried to get rid of their old notes -- some 86 percent of all bills in circulation -- ahead of Dec 30’s deadline.

