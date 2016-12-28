Aamir Khan fell victim to BJP Twitter trolls over intolerance speech, says book

The Information Technology Cell of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had unleashed social media trolls on Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan following his comments about intolerance in India, which also ultimately ended his contract as brand ambassador for e-commerce site Snapdeal, claimed a book titled ‘I am Troll’.

The book authored by Swati Chaturvedi brought forth the shocking bit of information, creating controversy for the ruling party, according to an Indian media report.

She mentioned a former BJP member Sadhvi Khosla, who revealed that the secret digital team of BJP had been asked to pester the renowned actor online and demand his resignation from Snapdeal.

Chaturvedi said Sadhvi received WhatsApp messages from the convener of the cell, Arvind Gupta, giving directions against the actor.

Gupta, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the book’s author has ‘Congress links’.

Aamir Khan had discussed the issue of growing intolerance in India at an awards ceremony back in 2015. His remarks were set against the backdrop of major writers, including Arundhati Roy, returning their national awards in protest over growing hatred and intolerance in the country.

Aamir Khan in an interview had said his wife Kiran had even suggested leaving India in view of growing intolerance there.

The matter of intolerance in India had gained strength after killing of a Muslim man by an enraged mob, who suspected he slaughtered a cow.

