Activists allege Bahrain royal family involved in journalist murder

A 28-year-old Bahraini sports journalist Eman Salehi, working for the state’s TV channel, was killed on December 23, in what activists allege is an attack by the royal family.

The attacker aimed at the news reporter’s head, after she stopped mid-driving in Riffa, a locality popular with foreign activists and the ruling Al-Khalifa family.

The targeted member of the press – famous for her sharp blue eyes and friendliness with everyone – was travelling with her six-year-old child, who witnessed the murder. The assailant turned himself in to police of his own accord right after the incident.

Activists have alleged that the killer was involved with Bahrain's royal family. Importantly, Bahrain Center for Human Rights’ Said Yousif Almuhafdah mentioned, “If you say it involves the military, it involves the king. No one wants to mention that,” MailOnline of the Daily Mail UK reported.

In a Twitter post, Bahrain Interior Ministry acknowledged the “murder of a female,” but didn’t make any other statement. In contrast, the Bahrain News Agency noted that the killer was a “34-year-old man.” Another local media player, leaning towards the royal family, said the murdered served in the country’s Defence Force.

While activists asserted the accused is related to the monarchy based on locals’ knowledge, military court head Brigadier General Yussef Rashid Flaifel issued a statement pertaining to the event. It focused on proceedings regarding the attack, and said: “The Military Prosecution launched the investigation as soon as it was notified of the incident. […] 'The case will be referred to the specialized Military Court after the investigation is completed,” according to MailOnline.

