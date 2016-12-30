Several projects approved during CPEC JCC meeting

Several new development schemes were signed as the sixth Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held in Beijing concluded.

State Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal led the delegation which represented all four provinces of Pakistan including Gilgit Baltistan.

During the session existing development projects that are expected to be completed by December 2017 were examined while nine new projects were approved. Each province is set to get an industrial zone.

In 2017, a 1320 MW power plant will be completed in Sahiwal. Three important highways will be completed on CPEC’s western route, for which China will provide loan. The highways will connect Raikot to Thakot, Dera Ismail Khan to Zhob, and Basema to Khuzdar.

Construction of a railway track from Gawadar till Jacobabad for CPEC also came under discussion. A Karachi-Peshawar fast track Railway was also approved.

Two 180 MW power projects and an Economic Zone for Gilgit Balistan were approved. Several projects for energy and infrastructure Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were approved while for Sindh 330 MW power plants each for Hub and Thal, while a 1320 MW coal power plant project were approved.

China will fund a Rs1.5 billion to lay a transmission line from Lahore till Matiari that will be used to transmit 4000 MW of electricity.

