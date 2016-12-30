Kohli denies engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma

Related Stories King Kohli jumps to 2nd in batting chart

India captain Virat Kohli has put to rest rumours of his engagement with Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

The cricket icon took to Twitter on Friday to deny the engagement rumours.

“We aren't getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it. Simple,” he tweeted.

“Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :),” Kohli continued.

Kohli and Anushka have kept the rumour mill busy in recent days, with speculations rife about the lovebirds’ engagement on New Year. According to media reports, the two are off to vacations in Uttrakhand, with many speculating the two may be taking their relationship to the next level there.

However, with Kohli’s latest tweets that doesn’t look too likely in the immediate future!

