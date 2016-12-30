One christian killed for their religious belief every six minutes, says study

Ninety thousand Christians were murdered around the world for their religious beliefs, Center for Studies on New Religions (CESNUR), said Thursday.

This means one Christian is killed every six minutes, RT quoted the Italian religious study group as saying.

According to the study, terrorist attacks and persecution by authorities accounted for 30% of the killing.

The remaining 70% of Christians were killed in tribal conflicts in Africa.

CESNUR will release complete statistics on violence against Christians in January.

